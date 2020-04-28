PLEASANTS, Edward L., 73, of Henrico, Va., died April 21, 2020. Surviving are his wife, Frances M. Taylor-Pleasants; daughter, Chandrika Boyd (Joshua); son, Maurice Pleasants; father, James E. Pleasants Jr. (Prince); stepdaughter, Roxanne Monroe; stepson, Calvin Taylor Jr. (Jill); five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn Pleasants and Marilyn Brown; two brothers, Vernon (Judy) and Toney Scroggins; other relatives and friends. Private funeral services will be held 12 noon Tuesday (today), in Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
