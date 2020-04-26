PLEASANTS, Edward L., 73, of Henrico, Va., died April 21, 2020. Surviving are his wife, Frances M. Taylor-Pleasants; daughter, Chandrika Boyd (Joshua); son, Maurice Pleasants; father, James E. Pleasants Jr. (Prince); stepdaughter, Roxanne Monroe; stepson, Calvin Taylor Jr. (Jill); five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn Pleasants and Marilyn Brown; two brothers, Vernon (Judy) and Toney Scroggins; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Private funeral services will be held 12 noon Tuesday, in Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

