PLEASANTS, Jean M., of Hanover County, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Pleasants. She was mother to Nanette (Andrew) Stanley, John (Faye) Pleasants and Jamie (Terry) Pleasants; grandmother to Michael, Sharon and Tonya; great-grandmother to Michael Joseph. She was known to friends and family as Nonie, but she was also known as Nurse Jean to many families in the Richmond area. She was a pediatric nurse to Dr. Gayle Arnold for 40-plus years and a surgical nurse at Vein Solutions for eight. She was an amazing person and will be truly missed by many. A memorial service is planned for October 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Winn's Baptist Church, located at 12320 Winns Church Road, Glen Allen, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to your favorite charity in her name.View online memorial
