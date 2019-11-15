PLUMMER, FRANCES

PLUMMER, Mrs. Frances, age 89, formerly of Roanoke, departed this life November 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Plummer; and godson, Sean Carrington. She is survived by one daughter, Deirdre McWarren; six grandchildren, Monica Hutchinson (Derrick), Jerome Nance (Zashira), Felicia Nance, Jasmine McWarren, Crystal Preston, Courtney Coleman (Robert); and adopted granddaughter, Heather Light; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Alice Jones; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; two sisters-in-law, Zenobia Shields and Lorraine Scott; one brother-in-law, Chester Plummer; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 2 p.m. November 16. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:45 p.m. Saturday.View online memorial