PLUMMER, Harold Lyndell "Ali," passed away unexpectedly May 9, 2020. He was born February 14, 1968, in Staunton, Virginia, the son of James Harold (Butch) Plummer and Anna M. (Jeter) Plummer. Affectionately known as Dickie or Ali, Harold spent his early years in Richmond, Virginia. As an adult he lived in Greensboro, N.C., and spent several years in Marion, Va. A few years prior to his death, Harold moved back to Greensboro, N.C. Harold never met a stranger, as evident from the friends he left in the hills of southwest Virginia to the coast of eastern Virginia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Harold L. Plummer II; and one brother, James Raymond Plummer. Harold "Ali" leaves to treasure his memory his daughter, Shakyla Plummer; and two grandchildren, Javier and Kehlani Braxton, all of Richmond, Va.; one brother, Thomas W. Plummer of Seattle, Wash.; and four sisters, Lillian Plummer, Virginia Plummer, LaTracy Plummer and Nannette Plummer-Tisdale, all of Greensboro, N.C. Harold leaves a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and close friends; a special aunt, Mildred Bennett, Hampton, Va.; and friend and confidant Kelley M. Plummer, Richmond, Va. Because of COVID-19, a private family service was held and entrusted to Allen & Associates Mortuary and the 16th Street Islamic Center. Special thanks to Mujahid Abdul-Aleem (Ian J. Plummer-nephew) for his care and assistance with interment of our loved one. A memorial to celebrate Harold's life will be held at a later date.View online memorial
