PLUMMER, Michael A., 63, of Henrico, departed this life Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sr. and Rose Plummer. He leaves to cherish his memory his siblings, Charles Jr. (Ruby), Bernard and Nelson Plummer; sister, Deborah Clarke (Thomas); a host of other relatives and friends, among them one devoted friend, Carolyn Sedgwick. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery.

