PLUMMER, Michael A., 63, of Henrico, departed this life Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sr. and Rose Plummer. He leaves to cherish his memory his siblings, Charles Jr. (Ruby), Bernard and Nelson Plummer; sister, Deborah Clarke (Thomas); a host of other relatives and friends, among them one devoted friend, Carolyn Sedgwick. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Employees at Henrico Whole Foods and a Chesterfield retirement community test positive for COVID-19
-
Virginia's coronavirus stay-at-home order: What is and is not allowed
-
Watch Gov. Northam's coronavirus update for March 30
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
Home Depot, Costco limiting number of customers in stores; Home Depot, Walmart to check workers for fevers