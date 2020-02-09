PLYMIRE, Margery Ross, 90, of Chester, Va., died February 2, 2020, at Riverview on The Appomattox in Hopewell, Va. Born in Newton, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Henry Hugo and Elinor Margaret Hewetson. She was a graduate of Smith College, Northampton, Mass. and a loving mother and grandmother. Margery was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, James E. Plymire; her brother, Second Lt. Henry Hugo "Hank" Hewetson Jr.; and her sister, Elinor Beverly Blakemore. She is survived by her son, James Henry Plymire and his wife, Sharon, of Chester, Va.; daughter, Victoria Bozzuto and her husband, Paul, of Prospect, Conn.; daughter, Darcy Cree Plymire and her partner, Janet Wigglesworth, of Harrisonburg, Va.; and grandchildren, James Bozzuto, Michaela Bozzuto, of Prospect, Conn. and Jean Margaret Plymire, of Chester, Va. She enjoyed nature, especially ornithology and traveling.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MARGERY PLYMIRE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.