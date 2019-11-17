POARCH, Norborne Tucker "N.T." Jr., went to be with his Lord on November 15, 2019. He was the son of the late Alma Louise Bowen and Norborne Tucker Poarch Sr. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Margaret W. Poarch; sister, Frances P. Langston Holland; granddaughter, Judith Peters; and son-in-law, Donald Peters. N.T. was a Suffolk High School Graduate, class of 1943. He served in the Army during WWII and retired from the United States Post Office as Postmaster in Chuckatuck. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church. He is survived by his children, N. Tucker Poach III of Winterville, N.C., Judy Poarch Peters of Greenville, N.C. and William "Billy" Poarch of Richmond, Va.; granddaughter, Bethany Dale Poarch; sisters-in-law, Elsie Hayes, Louise Benton, Ann Wheeler and Audrey Robertson; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be conducted in the Portsmouth room at Lake Prince Woods by Rev. Thurman R. Hayes Jr. and Rev. Gary Newsome at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. A graveside service will follow at 12 noon at Holly Lawn Cemetery, 1525 N. Main Street, Suffolk, Va. 23434. The family will receive friends in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, 509 W. Washington St., Suffolk, Va. 23434, on Tuesday, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The family would like to thank Medi Hospice and the loving staff and friends of Lake Prince Woods. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ACTS, a non-profit keeping people stably housed, where his son, Billy, serves as CEO. By check: 1518 Willow Lawn Drive Suite 301, Richmond, Va. 23230 or online at actsrva.org. Condolences may be made at RWBakerFH.com.View online memorial