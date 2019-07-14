PODWILS, Gary Lester, 79, of Mechanicsville, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lois Ewing Podwils; three daughters, Teresa Podwils Faber (Mike), Dawn Podwils and Cindy Mullins (David); 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Don Podwils (Lynn) and Randy Podwils (Cindy); sister, Karen Collingwood (Mickey); as well as several nieces and nephews. Gary was a retired Gunnery Sergeant with the U.S. Marine Corps, serving his country for 42 years. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Funeral services in Pittsburg, Pa., are incomplete.View online memorial