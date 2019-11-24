POFF, Paul Junior "Poppy," 82, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 22, 2019. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he came to Richmond, where he met his wife of 51 years, Elizabeth. Poppy was a devoted Christian. He loved his family dearly. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; parents, Jake and Mary Poff; two sisters, Ruby Herron and Patricia Ridout. He is survived by his children, Judy Sheffield (Steve) and David Poff; grandchildren, Henry Houck IV, Justin Houck (Nikki), Jake Poff, Vita Scrimshaw (Daniel), Randy Sheffield (Missy), Kristi Langford and David Sheffield (Tracy); brother, Calvin Poff (Rita); sister, Mildred Flannery; devoted sister-in-law, Lovita Johnson; and eight great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 26. Private interment. A special thank you to Nicole, Glenita, Cynthia and Sitter & Barfoot for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sitter & Barfoot.View online memorial