POINDEXTER, Willie Mae Brown, age 84, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Amelia, entered into eternal rest December 8, 2019, at Parham Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She is survived by children, Audrey Shealey, John Poindexter Jr.; grandchildren, Lana and Ronald Brown Sr., Janika Delaney, Nicole Jackson, Iesha, Jordin, Jaydin and Journi Poindexter; great-grandchildren, Keonta, Ronica, Kayla, Ronald Jr., R'Yleigh, R'Yanna; great-great-grandson, Aiden; siblings, Robert Brown, Nancy Harris, Aggie Brown, Mattie Robinson, Sandy Brown, Charles and Douglas Wright; nieces, nephews, cousins, devoted, Marion Friend; and many friends, devoted, Reverend Marian Jackson. Special thanks to the staff of Parham Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral Friday, December 13, 11 a.m., Manassa Hill Baptist Church, 11741 Namozine Rd., Amelia, Va. Rev. Dr. Antoine Edwards, pastor/eulogist. Viewing Thursday (today), at V.Y. Scott Funeral Home, 14001 Patrick Henry Highway, Amelia, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Services entrusted to the V.Y. Scott Funeral Home.