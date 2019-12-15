POLLARD, Ann Edge, passed away peacefully at Westminster Canterbury in Richmond, Virginia on November 23, 2019. Ann was born on May 23, 1922, in Richmond. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sanford Earl Edge and Gertrude Carter Edge; husband, Ellett Drewry Pollard Jr.; and her daughter, Roxann Pollard Jordan; and sisters, Cathryn Earl Edge Bryant, Blanche Jacob Edge Kitchen and Roxanna Edge Joynes. She is survived by her sons, Ellett Drewry Pollard III, Christopher Edge Pollard (Susan); grandchildren, Ann Jordan Miller, Christopher Edge Pollard Jr. and Carter Andrew Pollard; great-grandsons, Jacob Matthias Miller and Wesley Edge Miller; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Ann grew up in Ginter Park. She was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and Richmond Professional Institute (VCU), where she played on the women's basketball teams, graduating in 1940, with RPI's female athlete of the year award. In addition to her abilities on the basketball court, she was a state diving champion in 1947. She continued her love of sports on the tennis courts and golf course at The Country Club of Virginia, where she was a member since 1943. She was a longtime member of River Road Church, Baptist. Ann Pollard, Barbara Smith and Patricia Fairlamb took their passion for knitting in 1963 and started the "Knitting Post" on Libbie Avenue. A few years later, they moved across the street and opened The "Shop for Pappagalo." They ran a successful business for many years thanks to their loyal customers. Ann was very competitive and loved playing bridge and MahJong with her friends. She enjoyed the last 15 years living at Westminster Canterbury, where she loved shooting pool with her sister, Kitty and knitting garments for the annual holiday sale. She enjoyed an incredible life at Westminster Canterbury. Her family would like to express their gratitude for the love and care she received from the nurses and staff. A memorial service will be held December 18, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Westminster Canterbury in the Cochran Commons, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that charitable donations be made to Westminster Canterbury Richmond Foundation, 1600 Westbrook Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227.View online memorial