POLLARD, CARL

POLLARD, Carl R., age 79, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean O. Pollard; his son, Michael J. Pollard; parents, Roosevelt and Gladys Pollard; and sister, Idelia Doris Pollard. He is survived by his loving children, Marshell Robinson (Robert) and Kenneth Pollard (Deborah); six grandchildren, Tanika Sellars, Robert L. Robinson III, Alicia Robinson, Michael J. Pollard Jr., Kenneth M. Tinsley and Kendra Pollard; seven great-grandchildren; his brother-in-law, Linwood Lewis; and sister-in-law, Sarah Nancy Simms; cousins, Rosemarie Keith (Nicole) and Arneathia Samuels (Deborah); seven great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Wednesday, March 25, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held and announced on a later date.

