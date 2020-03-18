POLLARD, DEACON REGINALD SR.

POLLARD, Deacon Reginald V. Sr., departed this life March 14, 2020. He is survived by his children, Julie P. Adkins, Regina J. Lipscomb, Reginald V. Pollard Jr. (Sheila); grandchildren, Mitchell Adkins Jr., Courtnay Pollard-Macklin (Kevin), Anthony Johnson Jr., D'yrl and Devin Lipscomb; nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Rosalie P. Winston; sisters-in law, Marian P. Hill and Rose J. Pollard; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains will rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Thursday, March 19, 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service private.

Service information

Mar 19
Visitation
Thursday, March 19, 2020
11:00AM-8:00PM
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
