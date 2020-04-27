POLLARD, Evelyn Smith, 91, of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, April 23, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to her daughters, son and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a private Celebration of Life service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Live streaming will be avaliable on the March website. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
