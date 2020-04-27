POLLARD, EVELYN

POLLARD, Evelyn Smith, 91, of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, April 23, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to her daughters, son and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a private Celebration of Life service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Live streaming will be avaliable on the March website. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

