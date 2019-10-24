POLLARD, HOUSTON "TEX"

POLLARD, Houston "Tex," of Quinton, Virginia, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. Tex was born January 31, 1940, in Tuskegee, Alabama. A public visitation for Tex will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com.

