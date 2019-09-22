POLLARD, JEAN

POLLARD, Jean Lewis, departed this life September 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael J. Pollard; parents, Theodore and Viola Lewis; and siblings, Shirley A. Robinson, Theodore Lewis Jr. and Charles "Toostie" Lewis. She is survived by her loving husband of over 54 years, Carl Pollard; daughter, Marshell Robinson (Robert); son, Kenneth Pollard (Deborah); six grandchildren, Tanika Sellars, Robert L. Robinson III, Alicia Robinson, Michael J. Pollard Jr., Kenneth M. Tinsley and Kendra Pollard; seven great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends, including her devoted childhood friends, Bernetta "Ms. Peanut" Washington and Catherine "Ms. Teenie" Hubbard. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.