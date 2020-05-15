POLLARD, Martha Munson, of Richmond, wife of the late Robert N. Pollard Jr., died on May 13, 2020, following a brief illness. The first child of Martha Oppenhimer Munson and Horace Henning Munson, Martha was born September 13, 1933 and grew up on Kensington Avenue and Maxwell Road. She graduated from St. Catherine's School in 1951 and Bradford Junior College in 1953. Martha was a hostess at Liggett & Meyers Tobacco Company on Canal Street when she and Bobby met and then married in 1957. Following his death, after raising children for 30 years, Martha re-entered the working world and spent 10 years downtown, first with Craigie, Inc. and then with Signet Bank. Martha was preceded in death by two brothers, John Banks Munson and Edwin Palmer Munson; and son, Robert N. Pollard III. Martha is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Martha Pollard Easton and James L. Easton of Williamsburg; son and daughter-in-law, St. Julian O. Pollard and Maria Crosby Pollard of Alexandria; and six grandchildren, William B. Easton, Susan L. Easton, Mary P. Easton, St. Julian G. Pollard, Evelyn C. Pollard and Selby A. Pollard. Martha is further survived by her aunt, Emma Read Oppenhimer; sisters-in-law, Suzanne Munson Jernigan and Suzanne C. Pollard; her dear St. Catherine's classmates and the large extended family she loved. Martha used to say she married into Gloucester Banks and adored many summers there. She was a truly good neighbor wherever she lived. For 20 years on Seneca Road, she delighted in her perennial garden and new friends, particularly the young couples with babies and children up and down the block. Martha will be greatly missed, and remembered best for a deep and abiding faith, an expansive and generous understanding of friendship, and love of any body of water we could swim in, sit by or walk beside. Marty, Saint, Jim and Maria thank residents and staff of Avalon at Westminster Canterbury Richmond for their wonderful companionship for the past two years, and hospice and Parsons staff members for compassionate care in recent days. Due to current limitations on gatherings, immediate family will gather for interment in Hollywood Cemetery. A memorial service will take place at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Martha's memory may be made online or by mail to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23226 or Massey Cancer Center, Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284-3042.View online memorial
