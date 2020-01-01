POLUBINKSI, Carol J., 83, of Powhatan, went to be with the Lord December 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elanor and Al Schroeder; brothers, Ronnie, Kenny and Walley; sister, Betty; husband of 63 years, A.J. "Ski" Polubinski; daughters, Doris Polubinski, Ginny Tremblay, Larnie Reczek; and stepfather, Art Schecher. She is survived by a son, Anthony "Tony" Polubinski (Martha); daughters, Evelyn Schaber (Edward), Sue Hensley, Kari Combs and Rhonda Durrbeck (Michael); sister, Linda Johnson (Kenny); grandchildren, Tabitha, Anthony, Amber, Robert, Zachary, Joshua, Liam, George, Jordan, Bryson, Jersey; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt.60), Powhatan. Graveside services will be held Friday, at 2 p.m. in the Powhatan Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to leukemiafoundation.org or kidney.org. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
POLUBINKSI, CAROL
To plant a tree in memory of CAROL POLUBINKSI as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.