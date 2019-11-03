POMFREY, HENRY

POMFREY, Henry H., 78, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Barbara Pomfrey; and mother, Pauline Evans. He is survived by his brother, Donald W. Pomfrey (Celestine); daughters, Catherine Wahlers (Daniel) and Paula; stepchildren, Wanda Decker, Dwayne, Brian and Mark McCauley; grandson, Joshua (Pauline); and three great-granddaughters. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 5, at 7 p.m. at Bethia United Methodist Church, 10700 Winterpock Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. In lieu of flowers, Henry asked that donations be made to Bethia United Methodist Church.

