POMFREY, Henry H., 78, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Barbara Pomfrey; and mother, Pauline Evans. He is survived by his brother, Donald W. Pomfrey (Celestine); daughters, Catherine Wahlers (Daniel) and Paula; stepchildren, Wanda Decker, Dwayne, Brian and Mark McCauley; grandson, Joshua (Pauline); and three great-granddaughters. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 5, at 7 p.m. at Bethia United Methodist Church, 10700 Winterpock Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. In lieu of flowers, Henry asked that donations be made to Bethia United Methodist Church.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Bon Secours signs deal to buy Southside Regional Medical Center and two other hospitals in Virginia
-
Texting driver gets year in jail for fatally striking 3 on Route 288 in Goochland
-
Large tenant closing store at Regency mall; 320-unit apartment complex planned for former Sears store
-
Little Sisters of the Poor to leave Richmond region - they'd been here since 1874
-
UPDATE: Woman rescued after threatening to jump from overpass above Chippenham Parkway, police say
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - Garden of the Prophets, Section 3, Lot 247, Spaces 3 & 4. Va…