POND, Barbara Jean Seeley, passed away on January 26, 2020. Barbara was born on August 19, 1938, the daughter of the late Ralph Evans Seeley Sr. and Pearl Lucille Rogers Seeley. Barbara was a graduate of Wakefield High School and attended Pan American Business School in Richmond. She was married to Homer "Jack" Pond for over 50 years and assisted him in their farm business, "Three Springs Farm." Barbara was an active member of the United Methodist Church her entire life, serving as Sunday school teacher when a teenager and continuing to hold many positions in the church throughout her lifetime. She was a vital presence in Ivor United Methodist Church, donating her knowledge of the Bible and hours of service in many facets of church life. Barbara was a member of the Southampton Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for over 35 years, serving as Past President and Past Secretary of the Auxiliary. She donated her time faithfully in the hospital gift shop, helping to raise money for much needed equipment for the hospital. As a founding member of the Wakefield Foundation, Barbara served for many years, and she supported it in its efforts to provide a library, dance studio, home for the arts and many cultural functions for the community of Wakefield. She was also a member of the Junior Woman's Club of Wakefield and the Woman's Club of Wakefield for much of her adult life. During that time, she helped raise funds for local rescue squads, fire departments and other community organizations. Barbara was a former member of Preservation Virginia, previously known as the APVA, and helped in their efforts to restore many historic sites in the state. Barbara and Jack Pond enjoyed many wonderful trips together, traveling to the Caribbean, Israel, the Canadian Rockies and Alaska as well as many other states. But as much as they enjoyed their travels, they both enjoyed the country life and coming home to their family. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Betty Pond Beale; grandchildren, Willie Pond Beale, Ella Beale, Austin Pond (Kelsey) and Tristan Pond. She is also survived by her brothers, Ralph Evans Seely Jr. and Wayne Autry Seeley. In addition, she is survived by Dickie Beale; and several nieces and nephews. Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband, Homer "Jack" Pond; her son, William "Bill" Pond; and her sister, Linda Seeley Huber Wetmore. The family would like to extend a special thank you to John Thomas Turner for the care and kindness he showed to Barbara. The family will receive friends tonight, Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at R.W. Baker Funeral Home, Wakefield, from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Ivor United Methodist Church, with Rev. Cliff Fritzinger officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Ivor United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 416 Ivor, Va. 23866. Condolences may be posted at www.rwbakerfh.com.View online memorial
