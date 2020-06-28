POORE, Wallace

POORE, Mr. Wallace Dean, age 61, of Amelia, passed away on June 26, 2020. The owner/operator of Poore's Cabinetry for over 35 years, he is survived by his wife, Janet Easter Poore; son, Bradley Carl Poore of Amelia; daughter, Kristle Poore Cook (Justin) of Amelia; siblings, Eddie Poore (Ellen) of Crewe, Tony Poore (Debra) of Amelia, Stanley Poore of Amelia and Kathy Poore Selman (Terry) of Amelia; grandson, Conner Cook; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Edward Poore Sr. and Marjorie Dean Blankenship Poore. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, at Piedmont Baptist Cemetery in Amelia.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia will move to Phase Three on July 1
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days