POPE, Bettie Mae, 76, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Pope Sr.; parents, Gladys M. and Tarlton T. Hartman; siblings, Peggy Lewis, Edward Hartman and Alfred Goode. She leaves to cherish her loving memory son, Thomas W. Pope Jr. (Anna); grandchildren, Kourtney, Thomas W. III, Jordan; siblings, Sandra Peebles (Willie), Tarlton Hartman (Jane), Michelle White (James), Lilly Mae Greenlee (Roy), Anthony Goode; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, and where the family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Celebration of Life service 12 noon Monday, September 23, 2019, at St. Peter Baptist Church, 2040 Mountain Rd. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial