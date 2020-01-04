PORTER, Calvin Wayne, 75, went to be with the Lord January 1, 2020, at home with his wife and three children. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Calvin was the son of John Bosher and Agnes Porter. In addition to being a brick mason and well-known pool player, he adored the woods and the water. He was a self-educated avid reader. He taught his children to be adventurous, self-reliant, to laugh loudly and to walk quietly through the woods. He was particular, a bit selfish, thoughtful, fearless and gentle. He loved a good story, a crude joke and a thermos of coffee. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Laura Ann Porter; children, Karena Barton (Brian Barton), Matthew Porter (Caitlin Sullivan), Rachel Stagg (Kevin Stagg); and his nine grandchildren.View online memorial
