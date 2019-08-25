POTTER, Ann Josephs, also known as "Nannie" and "Aht," 97, of Hanover, went to her heavenly home on August 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis L. Potter; and daughter, Dianne Potter. Survivors include her daughter, Anita Burrow (Clarence). She is also survived by the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Tracy Edwards (Mark) and Gregg Burrow (Katie); and great-grandchildren, Jordan Edwards, Joshua Edwards, Rylie Burrow, Raegan Burrow and Sawyer Burrow. Anne worked at Life of Virginia until her retirement. She defined serving others while volunteering at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, and the VFW #9808. She served as a two-year term President for the woman's auxiliary of the VFW#9808. Anne always made her great-grandchildren laugh when she would call Chick-Fil-A "Chick-A-Fil." She loved the beach and all the family get togethers. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Bon Secours Palliative Care and Bon Secours Hospice Care for their exceptional care during her illness. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 7046 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. A private inurnment will take place in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial