POTTS, Carrie White Moore, 90, of Richmond, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She married the late Rev. Reginald "Reg" Harrell Potts III in 1954. Carrie taught business subjects and English for six years in Poquoson, Highland Springs and Warwick. She worked at Langley Air Force Base teaching military correspondence, worked as a church secretary and served on Henrico Red Cross Board for three years. She and her late husband conducted tours in the United States and Europe. She was involved in her church choir, United Methodist Women and Commonwealth Women's Club. Carrie enjoyed reading and attending music programs. Preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Reginald "Reg" Harrell Potts III; parents, Carroll Lee Moore and Carrie White Moore; and sibling, Carroll Lee Moore Jr. (Gladys). Carrie is survived by her five children, Reginald H. Potts IV (Susan), Carroll M. Potts (Jane), James S. Potts (fiancee, Kathy Scarberry), A. Caroline Chappell (Jay), Eleanor Lee Potts Lockhart (Todd); 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, as well as a niece, nephew and beloved friends. A memorial service in Richmond will be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 24, at Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23221. The family will receive friends in Poquoson 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, 836 Poquoson Avenue, in Poquoson, with a graveside service immediately following in Smith Memorial Cemetery in Poquoson. The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at The Hermitage for their compassionate care of Mom for the last few years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23221. Condolences to claytorrollinsfh@gmail.com.View online memorial
