POULSON, Jane Wheeler, 66, lost her 12 year battle with cancer on October 4, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Phil; daughters, Nora Smith and Danielle Phelps (Robbie); grandchild, Gabriel; sister, Beverley Shepherd (Bill); and brother, Perry Wheeler (Kim). Jane retired from the Federal Reserve Bank, where she was known by many as their hero. She was loved and respected by all who knew her. The family will receive friends 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a memorial ceremony will follow at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, ww5.komen.org.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
