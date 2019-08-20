POWELL, Ann Barden, age 83, of Amelia, Va., went to be with the Lord on August 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James C.; and is survived by her children, John A. Powell of Amelia, Jo Ann Speciale of Arizona, Brenda Hodgen of Texas and Jan Holder of Amelia; her siblings, Larry Barden, Pauline Lynch, Alice Johnson and Ruby Johnson, all of Amelia and Connie Schnarrs of Richmond; six grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren; and a special grandchild, Vanessa Ann McMillion, whom she raised. Funeral services 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St. in Amelia, with burial following in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. Condolences at www.hillsmanhix.com.View online memorial