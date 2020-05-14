POWELL, Annie M., departed this life May 10, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Mason and Linda Jackson; three grandchildren, Trina Jackson, Kimberly Jackson and Dominique Mason; six great-grandchildren, Charles Battle Jr., Lakima, Diamond, Lakiyah, Danielle and Kashawn Jackson; great-great-grandchildren, Anthony and Kimani Jackson; nephew, Luther Champion Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where there will be a walk-through public viewing on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral service private.View online memorial
