POWELL, Bernard George Jr., 77, of Richmond, a former longtime resident of the Carillon neighborhood, passed away December 17, 2019. Born in Richmond, he was a son of the late Bernard and Grayce Powell. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles W. Powell. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Lynne Murray Powell. Bernard was a U.S. Army veteran and was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church. He was a familiar face around Richmond riding his bicycle and had a number of friends. Bernard was an avid movie fan. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, January 2, in Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
POWELL, BERNARD
To plant a tree in memory of BERNARD POWELL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.