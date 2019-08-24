POWELL, Bonnie Boyd, 76, formerly of Richmond and Omaha, passed away on Wednesday August 21, 2019. Bonnie loved dancing, music, golf and dogs. She is survived by her brother, Donald Boyd (Margie); sister, Varna Boyd; nephew, Daron (Brenda); great-niece, Sara Boyd; and numerous extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Margaret Boyd; and her husband, Craig Powell. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a humane society of choice. Condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com.View online memorial