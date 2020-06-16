POWELL, Elsie Pompey, 86, of Richmond, departed this life June 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman L. Powell; Surviving are four nieces, Linda R. Davis, Dorothy Wallace, Gloria Williams and Regina Pompey; three nephews, Charles S. Prentace, David and Clifford Pompey; other relatives and friends, devoted friend, John Wright. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A private graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Dr. Jerome C. Ross officiating. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
