POWELL, Hermena "Hermie" Wait, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away suddenly on October 18, 2019. Born July 24, 1926, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Hermie is survived by her three children, Watson Odean Powell III (Jane), William Edward Powell (Carol), Marion Powell Pace; and seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jim Wait. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Watson Odean Powell Jr.; parents, Dwight and Marion Wait; two brothers, Bill and Bus Wait; and son-in-law, Sam Pace. After graduating from Shaler High School in Glenshaw, Pennsylvania, she attended Randolph-Macon Woman's College, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree, graduated cum laude, majoring in English composition and minoring in music and voice. Listed in Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities, Hermie was also a member of Tau Kappa Alpha, the Forensic Society and Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. While serving as president of the student YWCA in 1947, Hermie was a representative to the National YWCA youth conference in Oslo, Norway. After moving to Richmond, Virginia, Hermie worked at Miller & Rhoads as a fashion accessory copywriter and training supervisor, during which time she met her lifelong love, Watson. Hermie's love of art, especially painting landscapes at the river, led to designing needlepoint tapestry. This in time evolved in cofounding Jermie's, Inc. with Jerry Crute. They eventually had two locations, one on Grove Avenue in Richmond and another at the Greenbrier Hotel. As a result of their success, they were asked under the Jimmy Carter administration to design tablecloths for several events at the White House. After selling Jermie's, Hermie continued to design and paint ceramic tiles for numerous friends and family. While committed to serving her community, Hermie's fondest memories came from being a member of The Tuckahoe Woman's Club and serving as its president. Hermie also was president of Richmond RMWC Alumnae Association, Thomas Jefferson Woman's Club, The Woman's Auxiliary to the Richmond Dental Society and Virginia State Dental Association and Collegiate School Patrons' Association. She was also Junior Director of the Lee District and a junior member of the Board of Sheltering Arms Hospital. She served the United Givers Fund for eight years on the Budget Committee and Executive Board as well as chaired their residential drive. She was a member of the Commonwealth Woman's Club, Richmond Symphony Board, Woman's Board of the Boys' Club of Richmond, Board of Trustees for Richmond Memorial Hospital and the Council of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Governor Stanley appointed her for eight years to serve on the Governor's Commission to study the needs of handicapped children. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and served as a deacon. Hermie's greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. She cherished the 70 years spent with her husband, Watson, either at their home in Richmond, Virginia or cottage in Irvington, Virginia. She loved art, music, gardening, decorating, orchestrating parties and events, being creative and living life passionately. A memorial service, followed by a reception, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 26, at First Presbyterian Church, 4602 Cary Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23226. Interment will be private. Memorials may be sent to The Scholarship Endowment Fund of The Tuckahoe Woman's Club, 4215 Dover Road, Richmond, Va. 23221. Online guestbook available at www.woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial