POWELL, Laura Lisa, age 55, died Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born in Hampton, Va. and was a resident of Richmond, Va. She is survived by her father, Bobby Powell Sr. of N. Chesterfield; mother, Brenda Tabris of Richmond; brother, Bobby Powell Jr.; uncle, Clyde Powell of Newport News; uncle, Michael Powell and wife, Janet, of New Kent; uncle, Larry Powell and wife, Cathy, of Arkansas; Gwyndolyn Harrison and husband, T.R., of Hampton, Va., Lynda Coy and husband, Rick, of Suffolk, Va. There will not be any service at this time as she was an organ donor and will be cremated. A service will be at a later date.View online memorial