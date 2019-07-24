POWELL, Lucy Lee Grove, age 87, of Brodnax, Va., passed away July 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Prince Powell. She is survived by her son, Vincent Powell and wife, Michelle; her daughter, Janet Prince Powell Hall and husband, Stephen; her grandchildren, Cara Hall Pepe (Sean), Laurel Hall Roberts (Dan), Whitney Michelle Powell and Lindsey Powell Hardin (Jon); her sister, Nell McLeod; her two brothers, John D. Grove and James R. Grove (Dot); her sister-in-law, Kitty Powell Burge; numerous nieces and nephews; and her caretakers, Denise Edmonds, Mary Simon and Susan Vaughan. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, with interment in Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Brodnax, Va. The family will receive friends at the home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove UMC or Pleasant Grove UMC Cemetery Fund, 6457 Grandy Rd., Brodnax, Va. 23920.View online memorial