POWELL, NORWOOD SR.

POWELL, Norwood Hugh Sr., 88, of the Vandola community, departed this life on Thursday, October 31, 2019, after a brief decline in health. Norwood was born in Richmond, Va., on January 10, 1931, a son of the late Alice Louise Powell Latham. Thomas Greenwood Powell and Mary Alice Hubbard Powell raised him. Norwood served in the U.S. Army and later retired from the Army Reserve with the rank of Major. He worked as an electrician for several nuclear power plants. He was member of Westover Baptist Church and was an avid gardener, with this past year being his best tomatoes. On May 3, 1951, he married Frances Hyler Powell, who survives, of the residence. Survivors also include his three sons, Norwood H. Powell Jr. and wife, Ann, Tommy Powell and wife, Susan, Mitch Powell and wife, Roberta; a sister, Cecil Lippa; a brother, Kenneth Latham; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. A sister, Kay Kerrick; and two grandchildren predeceased him. A memorial service will be held on November 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Doug Barber and the Rev. Robert Vermillion. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Westover Baptist Church or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Powell family.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
