POWELL, ROSE "NANNY"

POWELL, Rose Adams "Nanny," 80, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry C. Adams and Ethel F. Adams; her loving husband of 59 years, Carrell E. Powell; brother, Henry "Bubba" Adams; and granddaughter, Jolynn "Jo" Milby. She is survived by her children, Michael "Mike" E. Powell (Sandra), Bernie C. Powell and Marie S. Milby. "Nanny" is also survived by nine grandchildren and 11 (with the 12th on the way) great-grandchildren. Nanny was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church. Her faith, unwavering love for the Lord and her family were the center of her life. She could most definitely be found at the ballfield cheering on her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved everyone so deeply and fearlessly and will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 24, in Dale Memorial Park for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Kids in the Game": Inspiring Life Thru Sports at https://kidsinthegame.org/.View online memorial
