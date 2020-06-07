POWELL, Shirley Davis, 94, departed her life on Sunday, May 31, 2020, after fighting a long battle with Alzheimer's. Our family is forever grateful to the nurses and nurse aides from Bon Secours Hospice that kept her comfortable in her last days. You are absolutely wonderful people! She was a strong-willed and spunky woman who in her teens drove motorcycles and served during World War II driving trucks on the Norfolk Naval Base before starting her long career at General Electric, where she built radios and served in other roles before retiring. She most enjoyed traveling with her friends and some of her favorite places were Hawaii, Atlantic City, Graceland and Dollywood. Later in life, she loved watching hummingbirds on her porch along with watching old westerns on her television. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hearitage Davis Freeman and Morton Walker Davis; her loving husband of 57 years, Richard H. Powell Sr.; her son, Richard Powell Jr.; and her granddaughter, Tammy Goin. Shirley leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Candise Powell and Melody Kay Worley; grandchildren, Joy Guyette (Scott), Lori Jennings, Crystal Russell, Mark Powell (Shauna), Scott Worley and Richie Heath Powell; great-grandchildren, Hayden Thompson, Matthew Brown, Brook and Calvin Goin, Alyssa and Ashton Powell, Summer Simmons and Heath and Heather Powell; three great-great-grandchildren; and a devoted niece, Teresa Watson. A private graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park, with the Rev. Phil Showers officiating. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of SHIRLEY POWELL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.