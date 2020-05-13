POWELL, Virginia Sylvia, 89, of Bowling Green, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, May 11, 2020. Born and raised in Alps, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Yetta Sylvia. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church and the widow of Charles W. Powell. She was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Sylvia; and a sister, Marie S. Carter. She was best known for her vegetable gardening and her homemade rolls. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Sylvia F. Powell (Anne), John Dean Powell and Nina Powell Fogg (Boo); three grandchildren, Jack Powell (Jennifer), Rhett and Rachel Fogg; two great-grandchildren, Lily and Aiden Powell; a niece, Barbara Whittaker (Mike); two great-nephews, Rodney (Stephanie) and Sean (Becky); three great-nieces, Sydney, Scarlett and Olivia Whittaker. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. COVID-19 protocol will be followed. Sign register book online at www.storkefuneralhome.com.View online memorial
