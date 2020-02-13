POWELL, Vivian Lucille, 77, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, February 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thurston and Ella Powell. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Sherry Powell-Brooks (Esaw), Robert and Darrell Powell Sr. (Shirley); grandchildren, Jasmine Woodson (Simon Jr.), Kyra (Jeremiah) and Gerald Gilchrist Jr. and Darrell Powell Jr. (Megan); great-grandchildren, Ja`Veon and Sa`Mera Woodson, Ava Powell; a host of sisters, brothers and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, and where the family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at March Funeral Home.View online memorial
