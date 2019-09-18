POWERS, Danny E., 71, of Cumberland, son of the late Earl and Elva Jane Powers, went to be with his Lord and Savior September 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Janet M. Powers; one daughter, Michelle Kleis of Powhatan; four stepchildren, Ronnie, Angela, Michelle, Ashley; three granddaughters, Katelyn, Hailey, Kelly; four great-grandchildren, Hunter, Gage, Macie, Jordan; 12 stepgrandchildren and several close cousins. Danny was a retired Corrections Officer for the Va. Dept. of Corrections after 30 years of service; after retiring, he started Stony Point Taxidermy. He was an avid sportsman. The family will receive friends Friday, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Hatcher Baptist Church, Dillwyn, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Jones Chapel Baptist Church cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial