POWERS, Jean B. "Jeannie," passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Jeannie was the daughter of the late Alberta and Floyd Butler. She is survived by her devoted husband, Charlie; sister, Joanie and brother-in-law, Sonny Stone. Jeannie is also survived by her nephew, Todd Stone and his wife, Nikki and their children, Gracie and Ryder. She is also survived by her niece, Robin Wiley. Jeannie never met a stranger and had a passion for life. A celebration of her life will be held in Henrico, Virginia, at a later date.