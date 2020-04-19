POWERS, Otto Miller, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, after 96 years of a joyful life on his family's farm in Oilville, Va. He was a member of the LDS Church and was preceded in death by 20 much-loved brothers and sisters. Miller was a devoted son, father and husband, a man of few words but of many deeds. There was nothing on the farm that he could not build or fix, and nothing that went to waste. He once built a ladder from leftover materials from various projects, completing yet another project. He loved the land, baseball, cars and any stray animal. Along with his wife, he rescued and cared for many feral cats, and his constant companions in his later years were a series of Chihuahuas that could comfortably rest in his large, strong hands as he went about his chores. He was, until the moment he passed away, the quintessential "farm boy." Miller is survived by his wife of 72 devoted years, Margaret; his daughter, Gloria Powers; Margaret's brother, Skip (Carolyn); nephews, Jonathan and Jeffery Neal; nieces, Lora Gill Watkins, Judy Powers Garnett and Kim Powers Vaughan, who keep everyone in touch; and by the many offspring of his 20 siblings. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Goochland County Animal Protection and Adoption Center, 2748 Dogtown Rd., P.O. Box 10, Goochland, Va. 23063 in memory of Miller and his deep love for all God's creatures.View online memorial
