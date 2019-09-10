POWERS, Pamela Wilson, 58, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years, Michael Gregory "Greg" Powers. Mrs. Powers was an amazing cook and carpenter with the ability to fix anything. She was a jack-of-all-trades and had an amazing sense of style. Pamela had a deep love for her children, grandchildren and her dogs. She is survived by her children, Michael Travis Powers and wife, Robynne, Lindsay Ann Powers and husband, Michael Wyant and Nicole Lynn Powers and husband, Aaron Unger; grandchildren, Andy, Evelyn, Grace, Spencer and her fifth grandchild on the way; and her best friends, Barbara Watkins and Sharon Rogers. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends following the service until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local SPCA or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kan. 66675, in memory of Pamela Powers. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial