POWERS, Sarah Via, went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 24, 2020, at the age of 51. She is survived by her wonderful husband, Kevin; and children, Devyn and Owen; her mom and dad, Bonnie and Ron Via; her brother, Sam Via (Kelly); nephews, Harry and James; and sister-in-law, Lisa Ward (David); nephews, Chris and Eric. Young Sarah traveled the world as an Air Force "brat." Sarah was born in 1969 at the A.F. Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado and then moved with her family to England, Alabama, Texas, Hawaii, Ohio, Michigan, back to Ohio, Richmond, Va., finally residing in Goochland, Va. Sarah was a 1991 graduate of Emory and Henry College and received her Bachelor of Arts degree, Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Information Systems from Virginia Commonwealth University and later received her Master of Information Systems from the University of Phoenix. Sarah worked for the Virginia State Police Association, Cavalier Telephone and then BH Media Group. She was active in her Goochland Community, an officer on the High Grove Homeowners Association Board, a co-leader of Girl Scout Troop 5390 and a beloved member of the Gum Springs Methodist Church. She loved to go RV camping with her family and friends (including a number of Pet Pooch Buddies), loved to have guests for dinner and was the most fun person you would ever meet. Sarah's big smile and amazing eyes would brighten up any occasion. A Celebration of Life will be held for Sarah at a later date. Remembrances may be sent to the Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia, 4900 Augusta Avenue, Suite 200 Richmond, Va. 23230.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of SARAH POWERS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.