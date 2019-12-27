POYTHRESS, Dorothy Arrington, of Chesterfield, Va., was peacefully reunited with her family, whom she missed greatly, on December 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Kathleen Moseley Arrington; and sister, Jane Arrington. Dorothy was a long-time employee of the Virginia Workers' Compensation Commission. She also worked at Thalhimer's through all its incarnations to the present-day Macy's Department Store. She enjoyed organizing trips and traveling with her family and friends. During her retirement years, she enjoyed surprise visits from a special group of former Commission employees. She will be missed. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, on Sunday, December 29, from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity.View online memorial
POYTHRESS, DOROTHY
