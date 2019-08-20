PRADO, Fernando Jr., 71, of Goochland, died Monday, August 19, 2019, at his home. Born in Havana, Cuba, he was a son of the late Fernando Prado Sr. Survivors include his wife, Celsa Prado; his mother, Martha Sanz Prado; sons, Michael, Richard and his wife, Kim; grandson, Jimmy; brother, Jorge Prado and his partner, Richard Pittius; sisters, Chris Sherman and her husband, Steve, Helen Valdes and her husband, Daniel; and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Fernando came to the United States in 1961. He graduated from Saint Peter's College in Jersey City, N.J. He worked for Smurfit-Stone Container for 37 years. He loved family, friends and the United States. Fernando enjoyed life to the fullest and loved traveling and baseball. The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, Va.View online memorial