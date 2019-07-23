PRATT, Gary, 68, of Richmond, Va., went to be with his Lord on July 21, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Ray and Evelyn Pratt. He is survived by his loving wife, Gretchen; twin sons, Troy (Stephanie) and Jamie (Michelle); grandchildren, Addie, Kayla and Paige; sisters, Theresa and Sheila; and his constant companion, Jiggs. Gary had a big heart and an infectious humor, a love for history, was a great cook and treasured his family above all. He will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends at 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, with a funeral service following. Interment will be private.View online memorial