PRATT, Jayce Rachard, 5, of Richmond, received his wings Friday, December 13, 2019. He leaves fond memories to his parents, Sade Watson and Javin Pratt; grandparents, Naya Pratt, Jason Jackson, Lois Williams, Winfred Watson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at March Funeral Home. Interment Westhampton Memorial Park, 1000 Patterson Ave.View online memorial