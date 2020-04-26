PRENTICE, BETTI

PRENTICE, Betti G., September 29, 1934 to April 20, 2020. Betti passed peacefully at home with her daughter, Pam, by her side. She is also survived by her sister, Sheila Farrell; granddaughter, Alex Patricia; sons, Jackson, Jamey and their families; nephews, Stephen and Bradley Novak; numerous lifelong friends; and was predeceased by her daughter, Paige. Born in Washington, D.C., Betti grew up in Port Arthur, Texas, where she loved being a cheerleader at Thomas Jefferson High School. She raised her family in Alexandria, Va., while serving as an extremely active fundraiser, volunteer and Executive Director with the Alexandria Women's Clubs. Upon relocating to Richmond in the late 1970s, Betti served as Executive Director for the Virginia Pediatric Society and was an active member of Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church. Recently, she moved to Land O' Lakes, Fla., to enjoy rest and sunshine with her daughter. The family wishes to thank Gulfside Hospice, Land O' Lakes, Fla., for their attentive care. A celebration of Betti's life will be scheduled after the virus has passed. Memories can be shared at lastingmemories.com.

